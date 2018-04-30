Protester says she defaced Confederate monument on campus

A protester has acknowledged throwing a mixture of red ink and her own blood on a Confederate statue on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus.

In an email sent to local news outlets, Maya Little says she defaced the "Silent Sam" statue Monday. One photo showed her pouring the mixture on the statue's base as a campus police officer stands next to her.

Little, an organizer of sit-ins to protest the statue, criticized UNC chancellor Carol Folt for not acting to have the statue of the anonymous Confederate soldier removed. Folt has previously said state law prevents the school from removing it.

Video posted to social media showed Little being led away by UNC police. It wasn't immediately known if a citation was issued, and school officials haven't commented on what happened.