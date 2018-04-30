Police: 2 dead in shooting at Chicago-area apartment complex

Police say two people are dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in suburban Chicago.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Elgin. The two people who were shot were pronounced dead at hospitals.

The Elgin Police Department says two people described as "persons of interest" are with detectives. No arrests have been announced.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting, but insist there's no danger to the public. More information is expected to be released Monday.

Police haven't released the names of the dead. An investigation is ongoing.