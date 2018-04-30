Pelicans dive-bomb California graduation in hilarious, horrifying video

A pair of pelicans in California were in a celebratory mood Saturday and decided to crash a graduation ceremony at Pepperdine University.

The birds were caught on video flying around the outdoor event in Malibu and even seen trying to engage the crowd.

One of the long-beaked birds tried to take a seat with family members and guests in the audience but wasn't welcomed and was shooed onto the field, where it seemingly nipped people who were trying to usher it away.

The pelicans eventually waddled off the red carpet and away from the ceremony, which was overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

