Operator of Mexico-California drug tunnel gets 10 years

A man who operated a drug tunnel that ran more than 400 yards (365 meters) from Mexico to California has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Manuel Gallegos-Jimenez, a 48-year-old Mexican national, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy in San Diego.

KNBC-TV reports that $1 million worth of marijuana and $22 million worth of cocaine was seized when authorities discovered the tunnel under a house in the San Diego County town of Calexico in 2016.

The station says the tunnel had ventilation, electricity and an elevator that could fit up to 10 people.

Officials say it was the first time drug traffickers had built a house for the purpose of concealing a drug tunnel.

