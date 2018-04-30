Medical examiner: Woman was shot 3 times by Illinois officer

A medical examiner has determined a woman armed with a knife along a Chicago-area interstate was shot three times by an Elgin police officer.

The Cook County medical examiner's office reports Decynthia Clements was shot twice in the head and once in the chest on March 12. The report says none of the shots were from close range.

The medical examiner also found Clements had cocaine and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in her bloodstream.

Police have said the officer fired at the 34-year-old Elgin woman after an hourlong standoff on Interstate 90 during which she set her vehicle on fire. Although officers were prepared with stun guns and rubber bullets, Lt. Christian Jensen fired his gun.

Jensen is on administrative leave as Illinois State Police investigate the shooting.