FOX NEWS FIRST: 'Caravan' encounters border crossing 'at capacity'; Backlash over WH Correspondents' Dinner

Developing now, Monday, April 30, 2018

The 'caravan' of asylum-seeking immigrants has reached the U.S.-Mexico border at San Diego and U.S. immigration officials said the border crossing was closed because it was filled to maximum capacity

The White House Correspondents' Association distances itself from comedian Michelle Wolf after her controversial comedy routine at Saturday's White House Correspondents' dinner

An outsider candidate and a nasty campaign pose challenges to Republicans hoping that four upcoming primaries will yield top candidates capable of unseating vulnerable Senate Democrats in West Virginia and Indiana

T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge in a $26.5 billion deal that, if allowed, would leave control the U.S. wireless industry in the hands of only three major companies

Embattled Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson will not return as President Trump's personal physician after withdrawing his nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs

THE LEAD STORY - SHOWDOWN AT THE BORDER: U.S. immigration officials said Sunday that the San Diego border crossing where hundreds of Central American immigrants intended to apply for asylum was closed due to high capacity -- but many of the asylum-seekers were preparing to wait overnight ... Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said earlier Sunday that the agency "reached capacity at the San Ysidro port of entry for CBP officers to be able to bring additional persons traveling without appropriate entry documentation into the port of entry for processing." Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told Fox News in a statement that immigrants "may need to wait in Mexico as CBP officers work to process those already within our facilities." Despite the announcement, about 50 people walked across a bridge and approached the port facility, but were not immediately accommodated by U.S. officials.

NO LAUGHING MATTER: The White House Correspondents’ Association distanced itself late Sunday from comedian Michelle Wolf amid mounting criticism over a comedy routine at the annual correspondents dinner that some found vulgar and personal ... “Last night’s program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people,” Margaret Taley, the WHCA president, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the entertainer’s monologue was not in the spirit of that mission.”

Meanwhile, Wolf doubled down on her personal attacks on Sarah Sanders during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after several journalists came to the White House press secretary’s defense. Several attendees at Saturday night's annual dinner in Washington, D.C., sat in silence as Wolf launched her attacks on President Trump and members of his administration. Her jokes drew laughs and gasps when she took a jab at Sanders, who was at the dinner as a representative of the Trump administration and sitting just feet away as Wolf commented on Sanders' appearance, criticized her job performance and even her Southern roots.

GLIMPSE AT GOP MIDTERM GAME PLAN: Republicans hope that four primaries in the coming weeks will yield the kind of top-tier candidates good enough to beat at least a couple vulnerable-but-seasoned Democratic incumbents and solidify the GOP’s Senate majority. But outsider candidates and negative campaigns in two high-value targets -- Indiana and West Virginia -- threaten to foil GOP plans ... West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has been a top GOP target since at least Nov. 2016, when Republican Donald Trump won the state with 68.7 percent of the vote. Still, the GOP’s chances of defeating Manchin are being confounded by primary candidate Don Blankenship, a former coal mining executive released from prison less than a year ago. While Blankenship's bid is a long shot, he's testing whether a party led by an anti-establishment outsider can rein in its anti-establishment impulses.

Meanwhile, in Indiana, the grueling Republican Senate race has been dubbed the nation's nastiest primary. Two sitting congressmen and a former state lawmaker are battling to replace Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in November. They've tried to appeal to Trump voters by adopting the president's harsh immigration rhetoric and penchant for personal insults. The candidates have even channeled Trump by assigning derisive nicknames to one another: "Lyin'" Todd Rokita, "Tax Hike" Mike Braun and Luke "Missing" Messer. As the bitter campaign slogs on, some Republicans worry the primary winner could emerge so wounded it could risk the party's chances of taking down one of the Senate's most vulnerable Democrats.

WIRELESS MEGA-MERGER: T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. agreed on Sunday to merge in an all-stock transaction, following on-again, off-again talks to combine the two companies ... Deutsche Telekom, which owns a majority stake in T-Mobile, will control 42% of the new company. SoftBank Group, which is the majority shareholder in Sprint, will control 27% of the company. The remaining 31% will be held by the public. Based on Friday’s closing stock prices, T-Mobile has a market value of $55 billion, while Sprint’s market value is $26 billion. The new company will be named T-Mobile, with current CEO John Legere remaining in charge, and will be headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, while a second headquarters will be located in Overland Park, Kansas – the current headquarters of Sprint. By combining, T-Mobile will become the nation’s third-largest mobile carrier service, following Verizon Wireless and AT&T, which rank first and second, respectively.

THE DOCTOR IS OUT: Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson will not return as President Trump's personal physician after withdrawing his nomination to run the Department of Veterans Affairs ... It was not immediately clear whether Jackson would stay with the White House Medical Unit. He already had been replaced as Trump's personal physician when the president nominated him to lead the VA last month. Jackson had been dogged by allegations about his prescribing practices and leadership ability, including accusations of drunkenness on the job and he crashed a government vehicle at a Secret Service going-away party. The doctor denied all the allegations.

A TALE OF TWO 'LIARS AND LEAKERS': "Jim, you were part of an anti-Trump conspiracy, violating the fundamental rules of your own agency... Power, Jim, don't ever forget it - Power is rented - and you, my friend, have been evicted." – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her "Opening Statement" on "Justice with Judge Jeanine,” calling out James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, for allegedly lying about leaking the dossier on President Trump. WATCH

THE 'REAL' REASON BEHIND COMEY'S BOOK: "He actually wrote the wrong book. This is really about how Hillary protected Huma Abedin, which allowed Anthony Weiner to continue with that laptop, which then had the emails." – Greg Gutfeld, on "The Greg Gutfeld Show," presenting his theory on why former FBI Director James Comey really wrote his tell-all book, "A Higher Loyalty." WATCH

Double Kabul suicide bombings kill 21, including journalists.

VA hospital launches inquiry after vet's dad posts photo of 'unsanitary' room: report.

Owner of NYC bar that booted man in MAGA hat getting death threats.

White House mystery: Where is Macron's gifted oak tree?

Pompeo says U.S.-Israel relations 'never been stronger,' in Middle East visit.

Comey: GOP report on Trump campaign collusion 'wrecked' House intelligence panel.

Two bystanders shot, injured near St. Louis' Busch Stadium, gunman on loose.

Strippers, strip club owners lobbying San Diego officials to lower permit fees.

Nashville Predators honor hero in Waffle House shooting.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin optimistic about improved trade, tariffs and the economy.

Graham calls for special probe into DOJ corruption | House panel's report looks at ties between Russia, Clinton: Nunes

Sainsbury’s buys Walmart's Asda for $10B.

Rep. Dave Brat: NAFTA-linked visas for Canada and Mexico need a closer look before Congress passes NAFTA 2.0.

Paul Asay: What one word drives 'Avengers: Infinity War' and really much of the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Lauren DeBellis Appell: Even the anti-Trump media had some kind words for Melania Trump.

Kanye West posts tribute to Parkland student Emma Gonzalez who instead thanks Waffle House hero.

'Deadpool's' Ryan Reynolds posts hilarious congratulations to 'The Avengers.'

'Logan's Run,' 'Dam Busters' director Michael Anderson dead at 98.

Chick-fil-A employee surprised at work with $25G scholarship check.

French museum discovers many fakes in its collection.

World's oldest spider has died after wasp attack.

1975: The Vietnam War ends as the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon falls to Communist forces.

1945: Adolf Hitler commits suicide along with his wife of one day, Eva Braun, as Soviet troops approach his Berlin bunker.

1789: George Washington takes the oath of office in New York as the first president of the United States.

