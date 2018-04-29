Oregon trucker missing for days emerges from wilderness

Authorities say a trucker who was missing for four days has walked out of the Oregon wilderness safely.

State Police Sgt. Kaipo Raiser says 22-year-old Jacob Cartwright got lost after his GPS sent him the wrong way. After his truck got stuck, he started walking away from the direction he had come without any food or water just after midnight Wednesday wading through snow at some points. He didn't stop until Saturday morning when he neared La Grande.

From there, the trucker got a ride from a passing motorist to his home.

Cartwright's wife returned home from meeting with local officials about the search for her husband only to find him in their house.

Hospital officials say he appears OK.