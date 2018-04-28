Exotic butterfly thief arrested in Ohio, police say

Ohio police have nabbed the brazen thief they say made off with a rare butterfly from an Ohio botanical garden exhibit two weeks ago.

Cincinnati police charged pink-haired Jamie Revis, 36, of Springfield Township, Ohio, with the theft Friday. She was arrested hours after police released her photo and appealed for public assistance in finding her.

Revis was caught on video stealing the Blue Morpho African Butterfly on April 15 from the Krohn Conservatory in Cincinnati, Fox 19 Cincinnati reported Friday.

Revis, wearing a baseball cap, is seen in the footage slipping in and out of the conservatory exhibit and then being confronted by a worker, the station reported. The worker was unable to stop Revis from getting away.

The Blue Morpho is an exotic butterfly species that thrives in tropical climates. The insect has a life cycle of 115 days.

It was unclear whether the buttery had been recovered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.