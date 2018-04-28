Arizona schools to remain closed Monday as walkout continues

Arizona teachers' walkout over pay and education funding shows no sign of ending as major school districts say schools will remain closed Monday.

The unprecedented job action began Thursday and continued Friday, resulting in closures of schools that educate the vast majority of the state's 1.1 million public school students.

Districts whose schools will be closed Monday include several in suburban Phoenix as well as down south in Tucson and up north in Flagstaff.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP legislative leaders say they have a budget agreement to boost teacher pay by 20 percent by 2020 to deliver on a commitment to teachers.

Leaders of teacher groups say the agreement at this point is only a press release and that their other concerns remain unaddressed.