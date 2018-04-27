Wisconsin bar's name stirs controversy in #MeToo era

A Milwaukee-area bar called “Walk Her Inn, Drag Her Out” is stirring controversy in the #MeToo era because critics say the name promotes sexual assault.

Paress Huebner of Milwaukee took a photo of the bar's sign and posted it on social media, Fox 6 Milwaukee reported.

Another photo of the logo shows a cartoon caveman dragging a woman by her hair.

“A friend of mine showed it to me a month ago and I said, ‘This exists? It’s 2018. This is insane,'” Huebner told Fox 6.

The bar reportedly has been a neighborhood staple for more than 30 years in West Allis, Wis., a suburb about 7 miles west of Milwaukee. But Huebner said she believes both the name and logo need to be changed.

“It’s, at the very least, unnecessary, at the most offensive. For whatever reason, I was like, ‘Let’s put it on Facebook,’ and something needs to be done and said because they just crossed the line,” Huebner said.

Many people who commented on the post believe the name suggests acceptance of mistreatment of women, OnMilwaukee.com reported.

“I think some people will say it’s a joke, and but a lot of people will take it for what it is — and that’s rape culture,” Michael Reece said, according to Fox 6.

"Having something that implies any nonconsensual activity right [when] walking in the door is very irresponsible," resident Christine Nell told WDJT-TV.

Diane and Kristian Plumeri, husband and wife, have owned the bar for nine years, Fox 6 reported.

“If it is offensive, I apologize, but it’s been that way for over 30 years,” Diane Plumeri said.

They said previous owners added the words “drag her out” to the name in 1985, and that they saw no reason to change it.

Kristian told Fox 6 he approached his wife a few years ago about changing the name, but she was the one “adamant” about keeping it. They said they’re going to have a conversation, but have not committed to any changes.

"I just don't feel someone's right to be offended is more important than my right to own a business," owner Diane Plumeri told WJDT-TV. "Come on in and check it out. If you find we promote raping and drug use and beating on women, that's not the promotion here nor has it ever been," Plumeri said.

West Allis Mayor Dan Devine told OnMilwaukee.com that it’s a free-speech issue, and “communities can’t regulate when it comes to names and sign.”

"This is the perfect example of why you need to spend your money in businesses that you want to see in your community,” Devine said.