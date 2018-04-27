Tom Brokaw cancels commencement speech amid allegations

A Connecticut university says former news anchor Tom Brokaw has withdrawn as commencement speaker after facing allegations of sexual harassment.

Sacred Heart University says Brokaw notified school officials of the cancellation Friday.

University president John Petillo says he respects and agrees with Brokaw's decision to keep the focus on students at the May 13 ceremony.

A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News told Variety and The Washington Post that Brokaw groped her and tried to forcibly kiss her in the 1990s.

The 78-year-old Brokaw has denied the allegations.

Brokaw will be replaced at the graduation by Linda McMahon, who serves on President Donald Trump's cabinet as head of the Small Business Administration.

McMahon is a school donor and previously served on the Catholic university's governing board.