The Weather Front

Quiet weather for today, but severe weather ramps up next week.

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Good morning everyone. Happy Friday! 

today forecast

We've got a quiet forecast heading into the weekend, but all of the ingredients are coming together for a possible severe weather outbreak next week.

future tornado

The cold air has suppressed a lot of the big storms that we typically see this time of year, but now with a warm up on the way that could all change.

storm pattern

Meanwhile, today showers and storms will spread across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.  

radar

Northern California and the Northwest will continue seeing scattered showers and storms as a system moves inland through the weekend. 

tornado count

And we'll watch the Plains next week for some stronger storms.

See you Monday!


 

