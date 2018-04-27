Quiet weather for today, but severe weather ramps up next week.

Good morning everyone. Happy Friday!

We've got a quiet forecast heading into the weekend, but all of the ingredients are coming together for a possible severe weather outbreak next week.

The cold air has suppressed a lot of the big storms that we typically see this time of year, but now with a warm up on the way that could all change.

Meanwhile, today showers and storms will spread across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Northern California and the Northwest will continue seeing scattered showers and storms as a system moves inland through the weekend.

And we'll watch the Plains next week for some stronger storms.

See you Monday!



