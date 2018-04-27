Former NFL player appears to pass out while being arrested in Georgia, video shows

A former NFL player appeared to pass out after he was slammed to the ground while getting arrested by Georgia police officers in a parking lot, a video posted on social media Wednesday showed.

The video showed Desmond Marrow being arrested by Henry County police officers, a report said. At one point, it appears Marrow is slammed to the concrete while handcuffed.

Once down, one of the officers appears to grab him by the throat. Marrow yells, “I can’t breathe!”

The officer eventually releases.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player appeared to pass out during the arrest, but reports did not confirm that he lost consciousness.

Marrow wrote in a Facebook post that he was being arrested for having a gun and said that he was only carrying a cell phone. He said he was cooperating with officers and he thought he was going to die.

“During the arrest the police knocked my teeth out, slammed me on my head and choked me out until I was unconscious,” he wrote. “In addition I suffered a shoulder strain and a concussion along with the heartache of my wife leaving me during this very hard time for my short comings and careless actions.”

He also claimed that police put him in isolation and labeled him a gang member because of his tattoos. He said police offered to clear his name in exchange for erasing the video.

The Facebook post doesn’t state when the incident occurred. But a police report, obtained by 11 Alive, stated that it may have occurred on Dec. 2, 2017, after a road rage incident.

Marrow reacted to a motorist who allegedly threw a cup of coffee at his car, police said. Marrow followed the car to a shopping plaza parking lot, according to 11 Alive.

A witness said Marrow threatened police and said that he was going to shoot them, the report said. Police told Marrow he was being arrested over the threat, the station reported.

Marrow became uncooperative with officers and that’s when the incident escalated, 11 Alive reported, citing a police. Marrow was arrested and reportedly charged with making terroristic threats, reckless driving and aggressive driving.