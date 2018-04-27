Dozens of cattle killed when trailer overturns in Missouri

Police say a cattle trailer has overturned in western Missouri, killing 40 to 50 animals.

The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened around Friday morning in Harrisonville, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Kansas City. Police say the truck was pulling a trailer with 80 to 100 head of cattle.

A man and woman in the truck were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police say the surviving cattle were rounded up and taken from the scene in trailers. Police say some animals will likely be looked at by a veterinarian. It's unclear where the cattle were going.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It caused major traffic delays on northbound Interstate 49.

