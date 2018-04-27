Cops: Chainsaw-wielding man attacks contractor at ex's home

Police say a Pennsylvania man used a chainsaw to break into his former girlfriend's house and attacked a contractor doing work there.

Aliquippa police say the attack took place at a Hopewell Township home, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Harrisburg.

Eugene Bryant broke down the back door of his ex-girlfriend's home with the chainsaw Saturday. KDKA-TV reports once inside, chainsaw-wielding Bryant went after a contractor working in the home.

The contractor says he was able to wrestle Bryant to the ground. Bryant ran away. He turned himself in Sunday.

The contractor theorized Bryant likely believed he was dating his former girlfriend, leading to the attack.

No one was injured.

Bryant is jailed on charges including aggravated assault and criminal trespassing. No attorney information is listed in court documents.

___

Information from: KDKA-TV, http://www.kdka.com