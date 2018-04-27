Colorado Uber driver wins $140,000 after customer gifts him scratch ticket

An Uber driver in Colorado whose passenger gifted him with a scratch off later won $140,000, the state’s lottery announced Thursday.

The man, identified only as James P. by the Colorado Lottery, said a customer gave him a $5 Super Special Ultimate Bingo Scratch ticket. After playing the ticket, he won $30, and used that money to buy six more tickets of the same kind.

He told the lottery he kept winning small amounts and “just kept rolling it over and over into more tickets.” Eventually, his method paid off.

Six weeks later, James, of Lakewood, Co., bought the winning ticket which earned him a $140,000 prize.

The Colorado man said he plans to give his parents some of his winnings but also wants to use some of the money to “soup up” his car, he added.

James said he has driven the passenger who gave him the initial ticket multiple times but hasn't been able to tell him about his win yet.

“I hope I do,” he said.