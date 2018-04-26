Trump meets wounded soldiers, pledges support for vets

President Donald Trump welcomed a group of wounded soldiers to the White House on Thursday and declared his administration will support soldiers and veterans "every single day, now and always."

Trump met with the group to kick off the annual Soldier Ride. The Wounded Warrior Project sponsors the four-day event in the Washington area to inspire service members with injuries and disabilities.

Trump said the U.S. was in the "eternal debt" of every service member standing behind him at the White House. He also noted that April was the fourth anniversary of a scandal at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Phoenix in which some veterans died while waiting for appointments.

Earlier Thursday, Dr. Ronny Jackson withdrew from consideration to lead the VA amid anonymous allegations about his professionalism.