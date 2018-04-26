MGM Growth: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Las Vegas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $140.6 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $15.8 million, or 22 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $215.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $213 million.

The company's shares have dropped almost 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 1 percent in the last 12 months.

