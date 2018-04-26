Man charged in Oklahoma killings says he'll talk to families

A man charged in the 1999 deaths of an Oklahoma couple, their 16-year-old daughter and her friend says he's willing to speak with the families of the victims.

Ronnie Dean Busick was extradited from Kansas to the Craig County jail in Vinita on Wednesday evening. As he arrived, he said he didn't know where the missing teens were but that he'd "talk to the families."

The 66-year-old was charged Sunday with four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Danny and Kathy Freeman, their daughter Ashley Freeman and her friend Lauria Bible.

Danny and Kathy Freeman were shot in the head and their bodies were left in their burning home. The teens' bodies were never found.

The initial investigation didn't get very far, but authorities say a review in recent years uncovered new evidence, including witness statements linking Busick and two other men to the killings. The other two men have since died.

Authorities say several witnesses said the men killed the Freemans over money owed for drugs.