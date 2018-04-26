The Latest: Waffle House suspect accused of charging woman

The Latest on a shooting at Tennessee restaurant that left four dead (all times local):

12:00 p.m.

A police report says the suspect the shooting deaths of four people at a Waffle House in Nashville had come to the attention of law enforcement in Tennessee in February after a woman said the man charged at her in her motel room.

The report released Thursday to The Associated Press says the woman was visibly shaken when police arrived at the motel in Alcoa, Tennessee.

Alcoa Police Lt. Hank Morris said in an email that Reinking was not arrested because the woman did not want to press charges.

Police say Reinking opened fire with an AR-15 rifle outside the Waffle House early Sunday and then stormed the restaurant. He is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide.

His public defender has not responded to an email seeking comment.

4 a.m.

Employees wore orange ribbons and hugged each other, and some of them wept. A steady stream of customers came in to show support at the Waffle House targeted in a weekend shooting rampage.

When the restaurant reopened Wednesday, the parents of Joe Perez, a 20-year-old victim, signed four white crosses outside the Nashville eatery. One of those crosses bore the name and picture of their slain son.

The restaurant, where four people were fatally shot Sunday, reopened amid tears and solemn remembrances of the dead.

Perez's parents, who came from Texas to mourn him, did not wish to speak. And a woman who was working during the attack, her face still bearing scrapes, said she also couldn't. She, too, knelt before the four white crosses erected to commemorate the victims.

2 a.m.

A Nashville community has rallied to support the victims of a weekend shooting at a Waffle House by stopping by to get a meal after the restaurant re-opened.

Waffle House is donating all the proceeds from the store in the next month to the four victims who were killed Sunday and the two who remain in the hospital.

Police say 29-year-old Travis Reinking opened fire outside the restaurant with an AR-15 rifle and then stormed the restaurant, killing four and wounding four others. Reinking is facing multiple charges. A public defender listed in court records as his attorney hasn't responded to an email seeking comment.