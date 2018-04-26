Expand / Collapse search
Explosion at Wisconsin oil refinery leaves at least 20 people injured, report says

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
At least 20 people were reportedly injured at an oil refinery in Wisconsin on Thursday after a tank containing crude oil or asphalt suddenly exploded with a force that witnesses said rattled the air like a "sonic boom."

The explosion broke out at Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, Wis., the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. Authorities have asked residents within a five-mile radius of the refinery to evacuate due to the explosion, KBJR 6 reported. 

All workers were being evacuated from the building. The fire was previously said to be out but the Superior Police Department said the blaze has reignited.

WI refinrery explosion4 - credit Gary Candy Cooke

A large plume of smoke is seen near the refinery in Superior, Wis.  (Gary Candy Cooke)

KBJR 6 reported there have been at least seven explosions coming from the refinery. 

Eleven people had been transported to a hospital for treatment, local reports said, and there appeared to be no deaths. The extent of the injuries were not immediately known. Others were walking wounded, Superior Fire Chief Steve Panger told the Associated Press.

Witnesses told KQDS the explosion could be felt from a few blocks away. Large clouds of smoke were seen coming from the refinery. Bob Jauch, who lives in the area, said he was home when he heard the explosion. 

wi refinery explosion1 credit Tony Garsow

The area was said to be contained and controlled after an explosion at Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, Wis.  (Tony Garsow)

"We felt it 20 miles away, it was like a big shake in the ground," Jauch told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "We didn't know what it was. There was a big plume of smoke in the sky. I thought it was thunder. My daughter said, 'Was that an earthquake?'"

A contractor who was inside the building told WDIO television that the explosion sounded like "a sonic boom" that happened when crews were working on shutting the plant down for repairs.

The refinery, the only one in Wisconsin, has about 180 employees. Superior is a city of about 27,000 people that borders Minnesota to the north and the tip of Lake Superior. Calgary-Alberta-based Husky Energy refinery bought the refinery from Indianapolis-based Calumet Specialty Products Partners last year for over $490 million. It's Wisconsin's only refinery, and produces gasoline, asphalt and other products.

The Associated Press contributed to his report.