12-year-old girl abducted on her way home from school, police say

A 12-year-old developmentally delayed girl was abducted as she walked home from school in Colorado, authorities said.

Raeanna Rosencrans was last seen at about 3 p.m. Wednesday near D ½ Road and Larry’s Meadow getting into a “boxy” car with a balding white man in his late-40s to early-50s and a medium build, police said.

The man called out to her by name, police said.

Raeanna — who stands 5-foot-1 and weighs about 135 pounds — was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt with white designs and Adidas sneakers. She also had a black and white backpack with Southwestern-style designs on it, police said.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert in connection to her disappearance. Investigators said she’s a developmentally disabled but high-functioning girl.

“Detectives with the Grand Junction Police Department, as well as partnering agencies, have worked through the night, and are continuing to work to follow up on tips and develop leads into the whereabouts of Raeanna Rosencrans,” police in Grand Junction posted early Thursday on Facebook.

