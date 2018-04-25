Trump supporter lawsuit against NYC bar tossed

A Trump supporter who sued a New York City bar for discrimination after he was thrown out for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat has lost his lawsuit.

Philadelphia accountant Greg Piatek claims the staff of The Happiest Hour in Manhattan said he wasn't welcome because he and his friends supported the Republican president after they complained of rude service.

He sued the West Village bar claiming the incident "offended his sense of being American."

A judge on Wednesday tossed the lawsuit saying the law doesn't protect against political discrimination.

The bar's lawyer pointed out that only religious beliefs are protected under state and city laws, saying that "supporting Trump is not a religion."

Piatek's lawyer told The New York Post he'll decide on whether or not to appeal.

