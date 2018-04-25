Person with weapon arrested in Washington DC for assault, Secret Service says

The U.S. Secret Service said they arrested a person in possession of a weapon for assault in the nation’s capital Wednesday.

After responding to what was reported as “shots fired” in the area of 1250 23rd Street NW, Washington D.C., the agency said in a tweet that they responded to the scene and secured the area but determined that there were no shots actually fired.

However, an individual with a weapon was arrested for assault, the agency said.

“Secret Service protective operations were not affected during this time,” the statement said. “As a matter of policy we cannot comment on on-going investigations. The Secret Service is working with our law enforcement partners to investigate the incident.”

Local station WJLA spoke to a witness who claimed that an individual with a machete and a handgun went into the Interest Section of Iran, part of the Pakistan Embassy, and wanted a passport.

The individual then reportedly used a pistol to hit a man stationed at the front desk. The witness told the outlet that the individual was yelling in Arabic as they ran to an upper floor.