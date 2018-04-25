Passenger dies aboard Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Kansas City

A female passenger aboard an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Kansas City died Tuesday as the result of a medical emergency, officials said.

The woman aboard Flight 478 could not be resuscitated at Kansas City International Airport, an airport spokesman told Fox 4 Kansas City.

Police said the woman was already dead when emergency personnel were able to reach her, the station reported, adding that the woman appeared to be undergoing cardiac arrest in mid-flight.

Police have not yet identified the passenger.

Other passengers on the flight were held on the airplane for about two hours after landing, Fox 4 reported.

“I’m just really sorry for the family of this lady,” passenger Jan Andrews told the station.

Police said there was no foul play involved and an autopsy will determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

Alaska Airlines has not yet released a statement or posted any notifications of flight delays or cancellations from KCI, the Kansas City Star reported.