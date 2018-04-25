Marine Products: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $7.6 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share.

The recreational boat maker posted revenue of $77.5 million in the period.

Marine Products shares have climbed 22 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPX