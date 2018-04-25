Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Man in custody after 2 Dallas officers, store employee shot

Associated Press

DALLAS –  Authorities say two Dallas police officers were escorting a man from a home improvement store when he shot them and a store employee.

The shooting occurred Tuesday at a Home Depot in northern Dallas. Police Chief U. Renee Hall says the two officers and the store loss-prevention officer underwent surgery for their injuries.

She did not provide further details but asked for continued prayers for their recovery.

Police have arrested 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and felony theft. He was taken into custody following a car chase hours after the afternoon shooting.

The two police officers were called to the store to help an off-duty officer with removing the man from the store.