Maine officer shot and killed by suspect who stole his car, robbed store

Authorities in Maine launched a dragnet on Wednesday after a man shot and killed sheriff’s deputy, stole his cruiser, and then robbed a convenience store, officials said.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Corporal Eugene Cole was killed in the shooting around 1:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock, located about 30 miles north of the state capital of Augusta.

"He was one of the finest deputies that you would want to meet," Lancaster told reporters at a news conference.

Authorities said the suspect, 29-year-old John Williams stole Cole's police cruiser after the shooting and drove it to a Cumerland Farms sotre, whichw as robbed.

After fleeing the store, Williams later abandoned the vehicle around 5 a.m. He is now believed to have fled on foot and should be considered "armed and dangerous, according to Lancaster.

Williams is descibed as 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair in a ponytail, Lancaster said.

The FBI told WGME they are sending assistance to help the Somerset County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police with the investigation.

Cole was a member of the sheriff's office for 13 years and had a son, according to Lancster.

A portion of U.S. Route 2 heading through the downtown area of Norridgewock is closed as part of the investigation, according to WGME.

Police and sheriff's deputies could be seen holding weapons near the convenience store.

OFFICERS KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY IN 2018

Maine Gov. Paul LePage asked for residents in Somerset County and the surrounding area to "stay safe"

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of fallen Deputy Sheriff Corporal Eugene Cole," LePage wrote on Twitter. If you live in Somerset County and the surrounding area, please cooperate with law enforcement and stay safe."

The last time a Maine law enforcement officer died in a shooting was 1989, when Detective Giles Landry was shot to death during an investigation of a child abuse complaint, according to WCSH.

The incident in Maine comes a day after a gunman critically wounded two Dallas police officers and hurt an employee at a home improvement store led law enforcement on a high-speed car chase before he was captured in a late-night arrest.

Fox News' Shira Bush and The Associated Press contributed to this report.