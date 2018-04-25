Heavy rain across the Northeast with a warm up on the way next week!

Good morning everyone!

Thankfully, we've got an overall quiet weather pattern across the U.S. for the next few days.

A system pushing northward will bring steady rain and a few thunderstorms for the Northeast and New England.



While scattered storms will spread ahead of a cold front from the Southern Plains to the Mississippi River Valley.

Much of the West will be warm and dry.

And next week, we'll get a taste of summer for areas that have dealt with a LONG winter of cold temperatures.

JD



