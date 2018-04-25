Georgia deputies investigating fatal shooting of man, woman

Hours after the local sheriff described efforts to contain gun violence, two more bodies were found early Wednesday on a street littered with shell casings — Macon's 13th and 14th homicides this year.

The Macon Telegraph cites a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release that says deputies found a 23-year-old Keyon Hogan and an unidentified woman fatally shot.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said his agency's Neighborhood Redemption Program would target areas where violence is spiking. Last week, federal prosecutor Charles Peeler announced the re-launching of Project Safe Neighborhoods, to identify and prosecute particularly violent offenders.

Holding up an assault rifle recovered from a crime scene, Bibb blamed the violence on the wide availability of such weapons.

