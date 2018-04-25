Dozens of schools keep ties to coach accused of sexual abuse

Several dozen colleges have kept ties to an influential volleyball coach long after he was publicly accused of sexually abusing and raping underage girls who trained with him in the 1980s.

The coach's accusers have been pressing Michigan State University for months to sever all ties with Rick Butler. But they say all schools have a moral obligation to end their relationships with him.

The campaign against Butler comes as Michigan State deals with questions about whether it could have done more to thwart Dr. Larry Nassar from abusing scores of young gymnasts over 20 years.

Schools across the nation have engaged with Butler for years by attending his recruiting events or playing at his suburban Chicago facilities, which for decades have been a major pipeline for top volleyball recruits.