'Cocaine cowboy' on the run 26 years set to be sentenced

A quarter century after he vanished, a man dubbed the last of Miami's "cocaine cowboys" is being sentenced for a drug trafficking conviction.

A hearing is set Wednesday for 56-year-old Gustavo Falcon. He disappeared in 1991 when he was indicted along with his older brother and others for their roles in a $2 billion cocaine smuggling operation during Florida's 1980s "Miami Vice" era.

Falcon was captured in April 2017 in Kissimmee, Florida, where he had been living with his wife under an assumed name. She was not charged.

Falcon pleaded guilty, wrote a letter of apology to the presiding judge and his lawyers are seeking a nine-year prison term. Under terms of his plea deal with prosecutors he would get no more than 14 years if the judge agrees.