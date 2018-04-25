Child abuse allegations dismissed against Polish-born doctor

A Michigan judge has dismissed allegations that a Polish-born doctor facing deportation bit his daughter.

The child abuse allegations triggered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to investigate 43-year-old Lukasz Niec, who legally came to the U.S. at age 5.

Niec's attorney, Deanna Kelley, told the Kalamazoo Gazette that a judge tossed out the allegations earlier this month after finding they weren't substantiated.

Federal immigration officials arrested the Kalamazoo doctor in January. He was later released on bond. Two misdemeanor convictions on his record make him eligible for removal proceedings.

Niec says his immigration court hearing is scheduled for November 2019, but he doesn't know if that will change.

He blames his ex-wife for the allegations. Kelley says a custody case is ongoing.

The child's mother declined to comment.