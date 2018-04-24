Waffle House shooter faces new additional warrants, police say

Authorities have leveled new warrants against the man accused of opening fire at a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee over the weekend.

Alleged shooter Travis Reinking, 29, had five more warrants issued against him on Tuesday, the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted. Among them are four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony.

Authorities previously charged the suspect on Monday with four counts of criminal homicide, according to court records. He was initially held on a $2 million bond, but that was revoked.

A court date for Reinking has been scheduled for May 7, police said.

Four people were killed in the rampage on Sunday, police said. Two of the deceased were killed in the parking lot, another was fatally shot inside and the fourth was critically wounded inside and ultimately died at the hospital, police said.

The deceased were identified as 29-year-old restaurant worker Taurean C. Sanderlin, and restaurant patrons Joe R. Perez, 20, Akilah Dasilva, 23, and DeEbony Groves, 21.

Reinking was wearing a green jacket when he stormed the Waffle House in southeast Nashville and fired a weapon, authorities said.

A restaurant patron was able to wrestle the gun away from the suspect, police said, after which Reinking allegedly fled the scene, leading authorities on a day-long manhunt.

He was apprehended on Monday afternoon after law enforcement received a tip. Authorities said they followed Reinking onto a pathway in a wooded area, where an officer saw his face and confirmed his identity.

Police said Reinking had a backpack with him at the time of his arrest, and in it was a loaded semi-automatic gun, .45-caliber ammunition, a flashlight and a holster.

