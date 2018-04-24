Waffle House gunman's troubles began years before attack

Travis Reinking's erratic behavior began years before police say he showed up without pants at a Waffle House restaurant and killed four people with an assault-style rifle.

Friends and relatives told police that the onetime construction crane operator bounced between states and suffered from delusions, sometimes talking about plans to marry singer Taylor Swift. He was arrested outside the White House last year after asking to speak to President Donald Trump, and his bizarre actions seemed to intensify in recent days with a car theft.

Now Reinking is charged with four counts of criminal homicide. He's been jailed without bond.

Former co-workers at a Colorado crane company told police Reinking didn't drink or do drugs and was known as intelligent, polite and an excellent equipment operator.