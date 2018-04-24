Police: Man posing as Uber driver raped university student

A man posing as an Uber driver at the University of Georgia is charged with rape and sexual battery.

Police say a 21-year-old student got into the minivan of 53-year-old Emerson Redd outside a downtown Athens club early Friday thinking it was the Uber she had called.

She got suspicious when she saw it was missing a GPS device, so she took pictures of the driver and demanded to be let out when he touched her inappropriately. The driver let her go. But about an hour later, police say, Redd picked up another university student and raped her.

Athens-Clarke County Police Capt. Jerry Saulters tells news outlets that the first victim alerted officers after police posted a notice about the rape on Facebook.