Love triangle ends in murder-suicide when wife kills romantic rival, police say

A Pennsylvania wife allegedly shot a woman she believed was having an affair with her husband in an ambush that ended in a murder-suicide, police said.

Radnor Township Police said Jennair Gerardot, 48, meticulously planned the grisly slaying Monday night that left 33-year-old Meredith Chapman dead, according to he Philadelphia Inquirer.

“[Gerardot] went to great lengths to disguise herself,” Police Superintendent William Colarulo said. “She wore a wig, and took a train from Delaware to Radnor. She broke into the victim’s house, and cleaned up the glass so the victim didn’t realize someone was in her home.”

Police said Gerardot shot Chapman around 7 p.m. when she walked in the door. The jilted wife then turned the gun on herself.

The alleged assailant’s body was found near the kitchen, not far from Chapman’s, news station WACU reported.

