Drunk driver clocked at 143 mph, leads cops on dangerous chase, officials say

A drunk driver was clocked at an astounding 143 mph as he led Georgia police on a dangerous high-speed car chase Saturday morning that ended with the suspect and a police officer in the hospital.

Alpharetta officials said an officer on patrol on Old Milton Parkway spotted in his rear view mirror a white Mercedes 300 speeding towards him. Seconds later the car sped past the officer, who clocked the vehicle going about 100 mph.

Video captured on the cruiser’s dash cam shows the police officer then initiated a pursuit, flashing his lights in an attempt to pull the driver over. Initially the driver, later identified as 49-year-old John Bolling, appeared to slow down to about 65 mph, but as another officer joined the pursuit, he sped up.

Officer Howard Miller, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety information officer, said Bolling accelerated to speeds in excess of 143 mph.

Bolling exited the parkway and led cops down several other roads in town – even driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid law enforcement – before an officer struck his vehicle in the rear.

“Bolling tried to make a right turn but couldn’t. That’s when Officer [Dustik] Bak ran into the back of his Mercedes,” Miller told FOX5 Atlanta.

Bolling and Bak were both taken to the hospital. Bolling was arrested on multiple charges, including felony fleeing and eluding, speeding, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

“We have to get dangerous drivers like this off the road to prevent more tragedies,” Miller said.

Court records show Bolling is also wanted for an aggressive stalking warrant in Forsyth County and a DUI charge in Broward County, Florida.