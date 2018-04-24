Comey book sells more than 600,000 copies in first week

James Comey’s memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” reportedly sold 600,000 copies in its opening week.

Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan that published Comey’s memoir, said that number includes print, audio and e-books.

The former FBI director’s memoir has been one of the year’s most anticipated releases and includes his accounts of investigating Hillary Clinton’s emails and of his awkward encounters with President Donald Trump.

Reviews have been mostly favorable, with The New York Times calling the book “impassioned” and “absorbing.”

President Trump, having unintentionally helped boost sales, tweeted that Comey was an "untruthful slimeball."

Comey, fired by Trump a year ago, has likened the president to a crime boss who values personal loyalty over service to a the country.

Published April 17, “A Higher Loyalty” is the most anticipated political book since Michael Wolff’s million-selling "Fire and Fury," which came out in January. Its first week sales, which include pre-orders, well exceed those of “Fire and Fury.” But the two books, both published by imprints of Macmillan, had very different launches.

“A Higher Loyalty” has been talked about for months and had an announced pre-release print run of 850,000 copies. The demand for "Fire and Fury" seemed to catch many people, including Trump, by surprise. The announced print run by Henry Holt and Co. was just 150,000 copies and many stores went out of stock during the book’s initial time on sale.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.