Waffle House shooter stole BMW, escaped after police chase days before deadly rampage, police say

Fox News
Active search for Waffle House shooting suspect intensifies. Jonathan Serrie reports from Antioch. Video

Active search for Waffle House shooting suspect intensifies. Jonathan Serrie reports from Antioch.

Alleged Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking stole a BMW and managed to escape police after a chase days before he unleashed a hail of bullets at the Tennessee restaurant, police revealed Monday.

Reinking eluded the police last Tuesday, officials said in a news conference. Authorities launched a manhunt for the 29-year-old after he opened fire in a Waffle House in Antioch, killing four people and injuring several others.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.