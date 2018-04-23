Waffle House shooter stole BMW, escaped after police chase days before deadly rampage, police say

Alleged Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking stole a BMW and managed to escape police after a chase days before he unleashed a hail of bullets at the Tennessee restaurant, police revealed Monday.

Reinking eluded the police last Tuesday, officials said in a news conference. Authorities launched a manhunt for the 29-year-old after he opened fire in a Waffle House in Antioch, killing four people and injuring several others.

