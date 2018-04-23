Murder charges filed in 18-year-old Oklahoma abduction case

Authorities in Oklahoma say a 66-year-old man has been charged with the 1999 deaths of a couple and the abduction of two then-teenage girls who remain missing.

District Attorney Matt Ballard said Monday that Ronnie Dean Busick is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree arson.

Authorities say Danny and Kathy Freeman of Craig County were shot to death in their mobile home on Dec. 30, 1999. The home was set on fire to cover up the slayings.

Officials say 16-year-old friends Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman disappeared the same day and were never found. Lauria had spent the night at the Freemans' home.

Ballard says Busick is accused of working with two other men who have since died.