Misdemeanor charges filed against brother of slain man

Prosecutors filed misdemeanor charges of assault and vandalism against the brother of an unarmed black man who was killed by Sacramento officers last month.

Sacramento County prosecutors filed the counts Monday against Stevante Clark that could bring less than a year in jail if he is convicted.

Prosecutors are inviting him to participate in a mental health court as a way to have the charges dismissed.

Sacramento police had sought more serious felony charges stemming from a dispute between the 25-year-old Clark and his landlords.

He's been released and is seeking his own lawyer.

Prosecutors also charged Clark with criminal threats and abusing a 911 emergency line, both misdemeanors.

Clark is the brother of Stephon Clark, who was killed when police say he approached them with a cellphone they mistook for a gun.