Bush family welcomes baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's death

Neil Bush lost his mother Tuesday, but gained a grandson Thursday, completing what he called “the circle of life.”

Neil and Maria Bush's daughter Lauren, a granddaughter of former President George H.W. Bush and the late former first lady Barbara Bush, gave birth to a baby boy just two days after Barbara Bush died at age 92.

“Maria and I will always be grateful for being able to say a proper goodbye to our wonderful mother,” Neil Bush wrote on his Facebook page. “And then two days later, yesterday morning, two weeks before her due date, Lauren Bush Lauren gave birth to a beautiful 7 lb 8 oz baby boy Max Walker Lauren.”

Neil Bush’s daughter Lauren is married to David Lauren, son of fashion designer Ralph Lauren, the New York Daily News reported.

The couple also has a 2-year-old son James, the report said.

“Maria and I were so blessed to spend lots of time with mom and dad during mom’s last weeks and we are so grateful for the condolences and the outpouring of love expressed towards her by many, many friends,” Neil wrote on his Facebook.

Barbara and George H.W. Bush had six children together: former President George W. Bush, Robin, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Neil, Marvin and Dorothy. Robin Bush died of leukemia at age 3 in 1953.

A public visitation for the former first lady was held in Houston Friday. Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday, with burial at the George H.W. Bush library at Texas A&M University.