Suspended fraternity: Offensive video was 'satirical sketch'

A fraternity suspended at Syracuse University over an offensive video says the activities were intended as a "satirical sketch."

The university's Theta Tau chapter says on its website that the video shows a "roast" that depicts an uneducated, intolerant person.

The chapter says it's embarrassed, disappointed and ashamed.

The national engineering fraternity says in its statement that despite the context, there's no excuse.

A group of students demanding change confronted Chancellor Ken Syverud (SIHV'-uh-rood) on Friday morning.

Syverud says the New York school will conduct "a top to bottom review" of its fraternity and sorority policies, activities and culture. He says many aspects of college life will include diversity and inclusion training.

Syverud has called the video racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and hostile to people with disabilities.