Ohio ex-teacher avoids jail time over charges of sex with students

A former substitute teacher must register as a sex offender, but she avoided prison time after being sentenced Thursday on charges involving sexual contact with students.

Madeline Marx, 24, did receive five years of probation on each of two counts of sexual battery, according to the website Cleveland.com. If she violates the probation, she could end up behind bars.

She is classified as a Tier III sex offender and must register her address every 90 days for the rest of her life, The Dayton Daily News reported, according to Cleveland.com.

Marx apologized before her sentencing in Montgomery County, Ohio.

"I cannot express how sorry I am for what I've done, especially to the victims and their families," Marx was quoted as saying.

Marx pleaded guilty last month to the two sexual battery charges. She was arrested in November and accused of having inappropriate relationships with three students, WKEF Channel 6 reported.

According to court documents obtained by The Dayton Daily News, Marx is accused of having oral sex with a 17-year-old male student and sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old male student. Neither of the incidents happened on school property.

