Mother who put children in suitcase charged with child abuse

A 26-year-old Michigan mother accused of leaving her 11-month-old twin daughters in a suitcase along a curb with trash has been charged with child abuse.

Prosecutors say the woman has not been arraigned and is being mentally evaluated at a hospital.

She was arrested Wednesday after child welfare workers were called to her Flint home by an officer who noticed poor living conditions inside. Police say she placed the luggage by the curb and tried to run away.

The girls and two siblings were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police did not provide their names.

Flint is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.