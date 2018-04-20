Massachusetts preschool tells children to stop using the term 'best friend'

You can say you have friends in the classroom, but if you say one of them is your “best friend”, that may hurt someone’s feelings.

That message from a Massachusetts preschool is being blasted by a parent who says her daughter got upset after being told by a teacher that she couldn’t use the term.

"How do you police a four-year-old from expressing their feelings?" Christine Hartwell, whose daughter, Julia, attends Pentucket Workshop Preschool in Georgetown, told Fox 25 Boston. "It's outrageous, it's silly [and] it hurts.

"When I asked her what was wrong she said she was really sad about what her teacher did that day," Hartwell added.

The school did not spell out the policy in their handbook, according to Hartwell, but she told Fox 25 Boston she got a letter from its director.

"It has been our experience (which spans decades) that the use of the term 'best friend,' even when used in a loving way, can lead other children to feel excluded [...] which can ultimately lead to the formation of 'cliques' and 'outsiders,'" the letter was quoted as saying.

It adds that the school will continue to discourage children from saying the term.

Hartwell argues that allowing kids to say they have best friends makes them feel more secure in the classroom and that she is removing her daughter -- who she now says is hesitant from using the term -- from the school.

"I want her to be able to express her thoughts and feelings in a healthy way, as children should," she told Fox 25 Boston.

The school did not respond to a request for comment from the station.