Kent State student group hosts panel asking 'Is Christianity the white man's religion?'

­

"The problems of Christianity" and "white Jesus" were on the agenda during a controversial panel discussion at Ohio's Kent State University on Tuesday

Over 100 students attended the “Is Christianity the White Man’s Religion?” event. KSU spokesman, Eric Mansfield, told Fox News the panel was sponsored by a student organization that chose the speakers on the panel and followed all university guidelines.

“Our university values the free expression of differing points of view to promote mutual respect and understanding,” Mansfield said.

The event was co-sponsored by KSU’s Impact Movement, which supports the African American church, and UHURU Magazine, a derivative of Black United Students. The panel featured Lisa Fields, who founded a group "equipping those of African descent," ShoBaraka, co-founder of the social justice-focused "AND Campaign," and Vince Bantu, professor of missionology at Covenant Theological Seminary.

“Christianity is, in fact, a white man’s religion” due to “identity politics” that makes “humans subconsciously assign certain cultures to different groups,” Baraka said, according to The Kent Conservative, a student blog.

He added that black people don’t want anything to do with Christianity because it fits more with Western white culture.

“The problem is that Christianity has means to create systems and structures that only benefit people of a certain hue,” Baraka said, according to KentWired.com.

Bantu called Jesus a “Palestinian Jew living in an oppressive state under an oppressive regime” which fed into the “use of Christianity as an oppressive theology.” To fight against this oppression, he said, “we must decolonize against this privileged theology.”

Bantu argued that, because of “settler colonists like Christopher Columbus,” Americans “could do whatever they wanted with people who didn't fit their description of Christianity.”

Fields talked about Christianity and slavery in American history.

She argued slave owners took away Christianity from the slaves because “Christians could not be slaves, and therefore if Christianity is taken away from them, slavery is justified.”

Fox News reached out to the three panelists but did not receive comment.