Two Florida deputies killed in apparent ambush at restaurant

Two sheriff’s deputies were shot and killed Thursday in a restaurant in Trenton, Fla., in what appeared to be an ambush, officials said.

The Gilchrist County deputies died "after a suspect walked up" to the Ace China restaurant around 3 p.m. "and shot both deputies through the window," the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a statement made on behalf of the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office.

"As fellow deputies responded to the scene, they found the shooter deceased outside the business, and both Deputy Sheriffs where they died of their wounds."

Trenton is about two hours southwest of Jacksonville.

At this point, there is no clear motive for the shooting, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said, adding that it was an active criminal investigation.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a statement saying, “My heart breaks with the tragic news of two Gilchrist County deputies that were senselessly killed today while in the line of duty.”

“The daily risk that law enforcement officers take to protect our communities is overwhelming,” Bondi’s statement continued. “My deepest condolences and prayers are with their families as they mourn the devastating loss of their loved ones. May their families, friends and fellow officers find peace and comfort during this very difficult time.”

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office tweeted it had “suffered a terrible tragedy.” The office said there were no suspects “at large” and asked the public to stay away from the area.

Gov. Rick Scott said he’d spoken to Sheriff Bobby Schultz of Gilchrist County on the shooting. He said he “offered any state support they may need” and added that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was on the scene.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office added that two deputies “were shot and killed in a suspected ambush.”

President Trump offered his condolences to "the families, friends and colleagues of the two @GCSOFlorida deputies (HEROES) who lost their lives in the line of duty today."

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.