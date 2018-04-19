Supreme Court delays Alabama execution of 83-year-old package bomber

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed temporarily the planned execution of an 83-year-old death row inmate in Alabama, who was convicted in a December 1989 package bombing that killed a federal judge, and was scheduled to die Thursday evening at 6 p.m. CDT.

The nation’s highest court issued the stay order Thursday evening on behalf of Walter Leroy Moody as it considered his requests to block the lethal injection procedure.

If his execution is carried out, Moody will be the oldest inmate put to death since executions resumed in the U.S. in the 1970s, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

His attorneys have not raised his age in legal filings, but have argued in a clemency petition to Alabama’s governor that his age and health would complicate the lethal injection procedure.

It is not uncommon for the court to temporarily stay an execution as it considers an inmate’s final appeals.

Moody has argued that his federal sentence of multiple life sentences could not be interrupted by the state of Alabama.

The court is expected to rule later whether the execution plan can proceed.

On Wednesday, the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals denied Moody’s request for a stay of execution, AL.com reported.

The court that denied Moody’s request Wednesday was the same one his victim was a member of nearly 30 years ago.

U.S. 11th Circuit of Appeals Judge Robert Vance Sr. was in his home in Mountain Brook, Ala., nine days before Christmas in 1989, when he opened a package that Moody had mailed to him, authorities have said.

The blast from the package instantly killed Vance and severely injured his wife, Helen, they said.

At his 1996 trial, prosecutors described Moody as a meticulous coward who committed murder by mail because of his obsession with getting revenge on the legal system, and then committed more bombings to make it look like the Ku Klux Klan was behind the judge’s murder.

Prosecutors said Moody, who had attended law school, had a grudge against the legal system because the 11th Circuit refused to overturn a 1972 pipe-bomb possession conviction that prevented him from practicing law.

A similar device linked to Moody killed Robert E. Robinson, a black civil rights attorney from Savannah, Ga. Two other mail bombs were later intercepted and defused, including one at an NAACP office in Jacksonville, Fla. Authorities said those bombs were meant to make investigators think the crimes were racially motivated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.